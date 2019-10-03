Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,748 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 230.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11,500.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 300 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,269.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 318,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,792,636.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.79. 5,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,361. The stock has a market cap of $984.74 million, a P/E ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 51.96 and a quick ratio of 51.96.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.60000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.84%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

