Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,069 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,740,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,549. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.