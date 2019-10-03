Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,649 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,996,632.26. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 373,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,361,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $38,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

