Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of CELG traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.