Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 548.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 311.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.23. 200,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.44. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,810 shares of company stock worth $12,012,240. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.45.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.