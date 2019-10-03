Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 190,098 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 437.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,098 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Snap by 116.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 106,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 56.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 135,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 436,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,094,812. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $275,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,636,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 127,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,920,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,307,116 shares of company stock valued at $90,390,947 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

