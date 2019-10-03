Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,537 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,446 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 98,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PDN traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,732. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

