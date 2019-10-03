Kyber Network Hits Market Cap of $30.82 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinone, Bancor Network and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $30.82 million and $2.36 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.01008409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 213,208,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,964,729 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Poloniex, Kucoin, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Liqui, DragonEX, AirSwap, Cryptopia, ABCC, Coinone, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Coinnest, Huobi, GOPAX, OKEx, Livecoin, TDAX, Neraex, COSS, IDEX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Tidex, Coinrail, Mercatox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

