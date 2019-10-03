Kuende (KUE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $282.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Kuende has a market capitalization of $297,344.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038418 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.54 or 0.05414037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 751,952,349 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

