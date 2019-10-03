Kuai Token Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.34 million and $1.29 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

