Krios (KRI) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Krios token can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $64,828.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00190708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.01017706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089468 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,689,798 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.