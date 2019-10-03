Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 72,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $130.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.