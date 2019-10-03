Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $2,957,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 54,941 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. 6,162,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,706,671. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

