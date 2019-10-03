Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,100.4% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 11,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $114.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,090. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $115.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $112.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.2223 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.