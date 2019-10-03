Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 1,979,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,475. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,505.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Knowles by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,201,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 150,415 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,497,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Knowles by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,426,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Knowles by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,276,000.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.