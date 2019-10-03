Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,770. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.61.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.