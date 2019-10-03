Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,086. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

