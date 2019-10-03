Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 77,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,300,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,274,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,174.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,483,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

