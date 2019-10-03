Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 1.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 188,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 793,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,362,000 after purchasing an additional 67,296 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29,713.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,584,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562,424 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. 10,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

