Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNSL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,453,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $212,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,764,210.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: Street Name

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.