Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 5,950 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $48,552.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 613,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,228.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $105,122. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

