Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.32

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $15.70. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of -0.50.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 99,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.