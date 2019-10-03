Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 4,353 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after buying an additional 10,302,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,174,000 after buying an additional 970,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,506,000 after buying an additional 1,047,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,262,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,443,000 after buying an additional 812,350 shares in the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,598,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

