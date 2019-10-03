Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $303,000 Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 81,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 163,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 805,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. HSBC started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

