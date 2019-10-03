Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,769 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 254.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,774,000 after buying an additional 2,862,413 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,311,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 61.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,056,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,612,000 after acquiring an additional 783,200 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 52,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $2,259,426.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,252.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 37,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $1,682,399.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 132,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,540. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. 2,434,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

