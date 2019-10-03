Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 77.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 96,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,928. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The company has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total value of $437,537.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,582. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.10.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.