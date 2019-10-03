Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €60.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.29 ($67.77).

Total stock traded down €0.55 ($0.64) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €44.91 ($52.22). The stock had a trading volume of 6,439,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €45.67.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

