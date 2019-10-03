Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €16.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.16 ($19.95).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.29 ($0.34) on Monday, reaching €14.40 ($16.74). 3,718,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

