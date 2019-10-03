Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €16.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.16 ($19.95).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.29 ($0.34) on Monday, reaching €14.40 ($16.74). 3,718,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.