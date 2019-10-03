Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,003 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $616,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KW opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

