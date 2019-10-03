KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 170,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,089. The company has a current ratio of 1,782.84, a quick ratio of 1,782.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 807.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,264,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 2,014,691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 694,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 175,283 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 640,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 1,080.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
