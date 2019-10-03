KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 170,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,089. The company has a current ratio of 1,782.84, a quick ratio of 1,782.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 807.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,264,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 2,014,691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 694,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 175,283 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 640,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 1,080.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

