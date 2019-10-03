Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,218,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,147,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.