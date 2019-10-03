Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 488,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

