Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 59.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.16. Relx’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. ValuEngine cut shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.