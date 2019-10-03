Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $691,000 in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 119,241 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 618,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 92,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 76,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after acquiring an additional 56,501 shares during the period.

NAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,342. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

