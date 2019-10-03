Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $147,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE GO traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. 22,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

