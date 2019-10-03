Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 750,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,877. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

