Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,936 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,117,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 64,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.12. 9,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $115.42.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

