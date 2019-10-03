JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JSTTY. UBS Group downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get JUST EAT PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:JSTTY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,978. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.13. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.