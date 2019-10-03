JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) to “Neutral”

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

DOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DOVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 188,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.64. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $805.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,100 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $445,343.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 163,166 shares of company stock worth $2,687,879 and sold 12,069 shares worth $199,853. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

