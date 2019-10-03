JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,858,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $376.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

