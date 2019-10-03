JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €60.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.58 ($87.89).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW traded down €1.22 ($1.42) during trading on Thursday, reaching €63.16 ($73.44). 1,812,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.92. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12-month high of €79.44 ($92.37).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.