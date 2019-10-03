Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $176.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $842,923.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 11.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $4,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 279.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

