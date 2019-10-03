John Wood Group (LON:WG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $351.60

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 351.60 ($4.59), with a volume of 1295457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.80 ($4.85).

WG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 632 ($8.26).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 411.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 464.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.29%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £35,900 ($46,909.71). Also, insider Roy A. Franklin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £36,450 ($47,628.38). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,769 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,266.

About John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

