Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $25,533.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

