Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Shares of Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of $36.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jericho Oil Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

