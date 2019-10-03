Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,550 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,550 ($85.59) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.67) price objective (up from GBX 7,000 ($91.47)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.28).

AZN traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) on Monday, hitting GBX 6,940 ($90.68). The company had a trading volume of 1,676,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.54. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,583 ($99.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,215.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,478.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

