JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $28.21. JD.Com shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 2,709,015 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Get JD.Com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.