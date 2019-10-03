JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $28.21. JD.Com shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 2,709,015 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.
The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
