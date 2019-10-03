JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.
Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 8,770,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,093,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -960.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $32.38.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the third quarter worth $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,414,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in JD.Com by 11.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 335,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $15,558,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in JD.Com by 36.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
