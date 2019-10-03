JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 8,770,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,093,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -960.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $32.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the third quarter worth $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,414,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in JD.Com by 11.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 335,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $15,558,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in JD.Com by 36.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

