Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after buying an additional 1,005,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Premier by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after buying an additional 557,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after buying an additional 546,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Premier by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,006,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 274,314 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.33. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $84,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PINC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

