Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in New Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 27,626,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809,242 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in New Gold by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,753,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 710,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.10.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. New Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

